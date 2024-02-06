These are the bougiest, most over-the-top Valentine’s Day extravagances in NYC

At Time Out, we operate with one motto at heart: We know because we go. That means we know what to recommend because our editors actually go out and explore as much of the city as possible. That leads us to a confession: We haven't tried any of these experiences because, well, they're out of the budget for your average journalist.

But it’s our job to share what’s happening in New York City, and we couldn’t pass up the chance to spill the tea on how the other half is celebrating Valentine’s Day in New York City (as for us, it’s a box of chocolates and a bodega bouquet). If you do have the cash to spend on an extraordinarily lavish Valentine’s Day, then go off, Your Majesty.

From helicopter transit to red roses upon arrival to champagne breakfasts, NYC’s hotels and attractions are dishing up the most over-the-top romance experiences this year. If you want to impress your sweetie for this season of love, we’re sharing five ways to do it (just maybe donate to a charity, too, OK?).

Photograph: By Read McKendree

1. The date: Sweet, Suite Love at Vale Garden Residence

The price: $15,000

A night at The William Vale hotel is already a lovely luxury, but there’s a new romance-themed package that promises “ultimate luxury.” For $15,000, guests can stay in the Vale Garden Residence, a.k.a. the hotel’s two-floor duplex penthouse suite.

To get there, the hotel is offering round-trip car service from local airports if needed. Upon arrival, guests will be greeted with a romantic set-up of flower petals and votive candles, chocolate truffles, chocolate-dipped strawberries, bubble bath products, and a “tease and please” kit.

Plus, it’s offering “Bubbles & Bubbles,” meaning an open-air jacuzzi with a bottle of champagne, an in-room couple’s massage, and a session in the hotel’s outdoor sauna and hot tub. Finally, there’s a private in-suite four-course chef’s dinner from NoHo Hospitality.

How to book: This one is so elite, you’ll have to email salesteam@thewilliamvale.com to book.

Photograph: Courtesy of the Empire State Building

2. The date: Private experience at the Empire State Building

The price: $10,000

If you want to take your love to new heights, why not rent out the Empire State Building’s Observatory for a cool $10,000? The package includes a private tour and a three-course dinner for two with wine pairings. The dinner menu features lump crab with caviar, porcini-crusted filet mignon, and a decadent chocolate cake.

Since you're paying the equivalent of a down payment on a nice car, you'll also get live music and themed decor. A personal photographer is available on request as well.

How to book: It's available at 8:30pm on February 14 bookable here. It's also worth noting there's a more affordable Happily Ever Empire package available year-round for $1,000, which is marketed as a VIP proposal package.

3. The date: Valentine's suite at The Whitby Hotel

The price: $3,250+

A bottle of bubbly and chocolate-covered strawberries kick off the experience at the artsy Whitby Hotel located in midtown. In the room, enjoy fresh flowers, bath salts, and a surprise welcome gift. The next morning, you'll get breakfast for two, which you can eat at the hotel's restaurant or in bed.

How to book: The Headline Suite package is available from February 9 through 19 starting at $3,250 per night.

Photograph: By Robert Rieger | Aman New York

4. The date: Romance package at Aman Hotel

The price: $3,100+

The ultra-luxury Aman New York hotel is offering a Romance in the City Package with all the bells and whistles. This one-night stay includes ground transfer to/from an airport if you need it, daily a la carte breakfast, and a dinner for two at the on-site restaurant Arva. In the room, there's a working fireplace, a lavish soaking tub, and a "romantic turn-down service," which we want to know more about.

The package comes with a $500 credit to use for hotel amenities, like a massage, spa service, or cocktails at the Jazz Club.

How to book: The package is available through this link; currently prices range from $3,175 to $3,925 per night with vacancies from February 11 through 17.

Photograph: Courtesy of InterContinental New York Barclay

5. The date: Head over Heels at InterContinental New York Barclay

The price: TBD

This midtown hotel exudes an old-money elegance, and we have a feeling you’re going to need an old-money budget for this one. The Head over Heels special includes transportation in a helicopter, two dozen red roses, an in-room dessert bar from Milk Bar and Magnolia Bakery, a private dinner for two, and a caviar love bump with champagne. The package must be booked for two nights, and you’ll get breakfast in bed—with a bottle of Piper-Heidsieck Champagne — one of of those mornings.

How to book: Go Head over Heels through February 29; to book, email BarclayGS@ihg.com. The price isn’t listed, so we reached out to ask, and we’ll update you if we hear back.