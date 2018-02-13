These flower services are still offering last-minute delivery for Valentine's Day in NYC

Congratulations: We didn’t think it was possible to ignore the lead-up to Valentine’s Day in NYC, but somehow, you did it.

You missed the insane amount of pink streamers and shiny red hearts adorning every storefront—seriously, it’s like cupid threw up in every Duane Reade and restaurant—and wound up without a gift for someone special. All that’s left in stores are wilted carnations and the cheesiest cards—not a good look.

Thankfully, several florists and online shops still offer last-minute and same-day flower delivery in NYC—even on Valentine’s Day. Place your order, send a silent “thank you” to the hardworking delivery guys out there, and rest easy knowing that you won’t get the silent treatment from your significant other tomorrow.

The Bouqs Co

The arrangements this eco-friendly retailer puts together are anything but basic: Options include pomponi daisies with eucalyptus and soft pink roses with succulents. And since The Bouqs Co sources its blooms from directly from farms, every arrangement arrives fresher and lasts longer. A handy label under each option shows you how soon it can be delivered, so you can be sure it will arrive in time.

BloomThat

BloomThat offers a highly curated selection of arrangements and bouquets for Valentine’s Day, so you won’t have to sort through pages and pages of options to choose one. Want to really knock your sweetheart’s socks off? Upgrade to one of the bouquets paired with Sugarfina sweets, Brooklyn Candle Studio candles or Herbivore Botanicals bath products for an even more lavish gift.

ProFlowers

If you don’t have the budget for a bespoke bouquet, old standy ProFlowers might be your best bet. The online retailer offers a wide variety of blooms, from the standard long-stemmed roses to miniature orchids. You’ll even find a few great deals, like this arrangement of 20 red, pink and white tulips that comes with a glass vase and chocolates.

Pedal by Petal

This cycle-powered delivery service keeps it simple with only one choice: a florist-designed bouquet in four different sizes. As long as you place your order by 11am, Pedal by Petal’s intrepid team of bicycle delivery men and women can deliver your blooms the same day.

BloomNation

BloomNation works with florists all over New York City, so you’ll find arrangements of every style and price point on their website. Since you can filter by shops in your zip code, you know your Valentine’s Day delivery won’t have far to travel.

Ode à la Rose

You really can’t beat the presentation of orders from this Chelsea florist: Each arrangement comes in a stylish mauve box topped with a single rose. As the name implies, Ode à la Rose specializes in roses. Best of all, your blooms will be delivered anywhere in Manhattan or Brooklyn by the end of Valentine’s Day as long as you place your order before 3pm.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.