These interactive maps tell you which NYC businesses are open by neighborhood

Small businesses are truly taking a hit right now, and we all want to do what we can to show them support so they're able to reopen in the future. A few local New York organizations, including Taste Brooklyn and East Village Community Coalition, have created user-friendly interactive maps that can tell you which of your favorite spots are still open for business including bakeries, delis, restaurants, butcher shops, wine bars, breweries, laundromats, and more.

The East Village Community Coalition launched an interactive map of independent local businesses in the East Village, broken down by categories to narrow down your options. Their neighborhood-wide database of businesses include groceries, laundromats, restaurants, dessert, retail, shops and free food.

Once you click on a location, you can see details about whether the business is offering delivery or takeout, its hours, and their phone number and address. To add a small business that's open, and offering anything from food delivery to products available for purchase online, you can fill out a form in this google doc.

For Brooklynites, Taste of Brooklyn, known for its annual food festival where visitors sample dozens of local restaurants, created interactive maps of the borough's robust neighborhoods. "Over the past year, we have been eating and sipping and doing good across Brooklyn, walking and exploring new culinary gems in Tastes of Brooklyn food and drink crawls," they wrote on their website. "Now...restaurants and bars can no longer operate as they once did. We want to show gratitude. So, we've created interactive maps to show you who's open for take-out and delivery."

Whether you live in or like to dine and drink around Carroll Gardens, Cobble Hill, Bushwick, Crown Heights, Bay Ridge, Park Slope, Red Hook, Flatbush and Gowanus, they have already created maps for each of those areas.

Within the Carroll Gardens, Cobble Hill and Boerum Hill map, you can see famous joints open like old school classic Paisanos Butcher Shop, Middle Eastern grocery Sahadi's, and one of our favorite restaurants Ugly Baby, for those looking for some spicy bites.

In their Crown Heights map below, other amazing restaurants and bars like Chavela's, Hunky Dory, Barboncino Pizza, Gloria's Caribbean Cuisine and beer paradise Covenhoven, are all marked as open and along the left, you can find handy information about their hours of operation.

Taste of Brooklyn also announced they will soon be launching interactive maps for several other popular neighborhoods too including Dumbo, Fort Greene, Prospect Heights, Sunset Park, and Williamsburg, so stay tuned.

