These NYC park amenities will finally be returning during Phase 3

Parks have been our means of escape during the citywide shutdown, offering green vistas and open space when we'd otherwise be stuck in our apartments.

That being said, NYC Parks had to shut down a lot of its amenities across the five boroughs to help stop the virus from being spread. On Thursday, the Parks Department announced that many of its beloved and highly-used amenities would be opening during Phase 3, which is on track to begin on July 6.

These include dog runs, basketball courts, tennis courts, volleyball courts, handball courts and bocce courts. (Organized team sports and group play remain high-risk activities and will not be permitted, however, so you'll have to play solo for a bit.)

NYC Parks is also turning on spray showers across the city, which can be tracked on its new Cool It! NYC map.

While this is great news for New Yorkers who are eager to get out and get active again, park officials are reminding everyone to maintain social distancing, wear face coverings, and wash their hands frequently.

Playgrounds opened this week, and so are park public restrooms and fountains, the parks department says. While restrooms are cleaned and disinfected daily, playground equipment is not sterilized, so be sure to take proper precautions.

If you're rearing to get outside, check out our recommendations on the best NYC parks to enjoy on a sunny day.

