A photo of the dining room at Le Bernardin with a white floral display.
Photograph: Daniel Krieger

These NYC restaurants are among the "World's 50 Best"

Just two Manhattan spots made the annual list.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Like a kind of culinary Groundhog Day, the international brand known as the “50 Best” is back for a second time in 2023, naming that very number of restaurants with that particular qualifier, plucked from all over planet Earth. When we last heard from the consortium earlier this year, it was honoring half-a-hundred bars with similar designations, and NYC’s own Double Chicken Please flocked to the tip-top. 

“The World’s 50 Best Restaurants” for 2023 were announced at a ceremony in Valencia, Spain on Tuesday, June 20. A panel of more than 1,000 “culinary experts” weighed in on the eventual awardees, up several hundred opinions from the list’s inception a couple of decades ago. “Before this, no one had dared take on the task of including the entire restaurant industry, in all its global diversity, in a single ranking system,” the 50 Best’s “about us” page reads

Presently, the 50 Best divides this big blue marble into 27 regions. Voters follow a selection system detailed by the organization here

Few surprises bloomed from the fruits of those rules around New York City in this reliably self-promoted edition.

In Midtown East, Atomix lept to the number 8 spot from last year’s 33 slot. A little farther uptown, Midtown West’s Le Bernardin held steady at 44. And elsewhere, this year’s number one position went to Central in Lima, Peru, last year’s runner-up. See all the winners on the 50 best website

