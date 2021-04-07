These NYC vaccine sites now take walk-ins

Trying to get a vaccine appointment in New York City can be like a game of Wack-A-Mole—just when you think you've found an appointment, it disappears before your eyes.

As of this week, the city is attempting to make it an easier process for those 75 and older by offering walk-ins at 26 vaccine sites across the five boroughs. That's right, no appointment will be necessary.

All New Yorkers will need for a walk-up vaccine is proof of age. Their escorts may be any age but must also be eligible to receive the vaccine due to age, medical condition, employment, or other reasons if they too want to receive a shot.

"New York City has hit an incredible stride in our vaccine rollout, reaching millions of New Yorkers over the past several months with more than 4.6 million doses administered to date,” said Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Melanie Hartzog. "This is vital progress – but we know there’s more to do and more New Yorkers in need to vaccinate."

Here are the sites currently offering walk-in service to those 75 and older:

Brooklyn

Bushwick Educational Campus Canarsie HS Brooklyn Army Terminal Starrett City - Spring Creek Towers Teachers Prep Flatbush YMCA City Point Coney Island YMCA (opens 4/8)

Bronx

South Bronx Educational Campus Bronx High School of Science Co-Op City Bathgate West Bronx Gymnasium

Queens

Beach Channel Educational Campus Long Island City Korean Community Services CitiField Martin Van Buren Highschool

Staten Island

Ocean Breeze Athletic Empire Outlets

Manhattan

Essex Crossing City College Abyssinian Baptist Church Ford Foundation (opens 4/7) Yeshiva University (opens 4/7) Fulton Community Center (opens 4/7)

At the end of March, NYC Test & Trace Corps announced a walk-in pilot at Brooklyn Army Terminal, Bathgate and Citi Field. According to Mayor Bill de Blasio, it proved to be effective.

The city also announced on Tuesday that 20 mobile vaccine buses will be administering 150 to 200 daily doses of COVID-19 shots around town, primarily focusing on vulnerable residents. This week specifically, the mobile staff will be vaccinating delivery and restaurant workers.

"This will take the vaccinations right to them," de Blasio said. "They've been making sure New Yorkers have been fed... they've been vulnerable. Obviously, a number of them happen to be undocumented folks, so we have to reach them."

