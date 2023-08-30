These resort-like NYC hotels make spectacular staycation destinations

Summer's last hurrah is upon us, and if you haven't gotten in enough vacation time yet, book it to one of these NYC resort-like hotels fit for a staycation. After extensive research, we picked four hotels that you won't want to leave. With plenty of activities on-site, plus relaxing rooms, these spots are fit for a dream end-of-summer staycation without ever leaving the five boroughs.

Looking for options? We've got a nightlife-focused option, a beachy suggestion, a place that's all about the views and a splurge. Keep scrolling to start planning the long weekend of your dreams.

RECOMMENDED: Staycation ideas that’ll make you feel like you’re on an island vacation

Photograph: By Michael Kleinberg | Sake No Hana

Moxy Lower East Side

Where is it? Lower East Side in Manhattan, between the Bowery JZ stop and the Grand Street BD stop.

Why go? Moxy properties are known for their fun, vibrant energy, but this new hotel on the Lower East Side takes that to the next level. With a Japanese restaurant, a piano lounge, a subterranean club and a rooftop bar all on-site, the fun is literally just steps from your room. While the rooms are on the smaller end, you likely won't be spending much time within those four walls anyway.

Who should go? Anybody looking for a high-energy nightlife experience. We recommended starting with dinner at Sake No Hana (order the Temaki a.k.a. nori taco sushi), then heading upstairs to The Highlight Room for cocktails. Finally, end the night at Loosie's, an underground club in the same building. It's open until 4am, so you can party all night long until settling into your room for some rest.

How much? Rooms for Labor Day weekend start at about $452/night. Book here.

Photograph: By Kyle Knodell / Courtesy of The Rockaway Hotel + Spa | Pool and cabanas at The Rockaway Hotel.

The Rockaway Hotel

Where is it? Along Rockaway Beach in Queens near the Beach 105 Street station.

Why go? An oasis in the city, The Rockaway Hotel feels like a beachy, remote retreat even though it's just over an hour's subway ride from midtown. Decorated in natural blue and tan tones, the hotel evokes relaxation from the moment you step inside. Be sure to book a spa appointment (facials, massages and an aloe/seaweed wrap are all options), a reservation for cocktails on the rooftop and a cabana by the pool. Also check the hotel's event calendar for movie nights, live music and wellness classes.

Who should go? Those in need of a little R&R. With comfortable couches and trellises overhead, the poolside cabanas feel downright tropical. Even though you don't need to leave the hotel during your journey, the beach is just steps away, and the hotel will provide beach chairs and umbrellas for you.

How much? Rooms for Labor Day weekend start at about $600/night. Book here.

Photograph: Courtesy of The William Vale | Skyline views from Westlight.

The William Vale

Where is it? Williamsburg, Brooklyn a short walk from the Bedford Avenue station.

Why go? Every single room at The William Vale has a balcony where you can relax in the fresh air while taking in the views of Brooklyn and Manhattan. Plus, with luxurious Le Labo products in the bathroom and glorious bathtubs in some rooms, you may never want to unlock the door. But do venture outside to the Vale Pool, complete with poolside cabanas and daybeds where you can relax and order food and drinks (the shrimp salad is perfect for a warm afternoon). Also, be sure to book a dinner reservation at Westlight around sunset for sweeping Manhattan views. Finally, check the Vale Cinema Series lineup before you go to see if there's a movie playing during your stay; these rooftop films feature snacks, specialty drinks and classic flicks.

Who should go? Anybody who's up for some active fun, from mini golf on site to time spent poolside. The hotel's welcoming for families, couples and solo travelers.

How much? Rooms for Labor Day weekend start at about $625/night. Book here.

Photograph: Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental | A serene moment in the Premier Central Park View Suite.

Mandarin Oriental

Where is it? Steps from the Columbus Circle subway station in Midtown Manhattan.

Why go? The height of luxury, this chic five-star hotel boasts stunning views, including many rooms with views of Central Park. Inside the 14,500 square-foot Mandarin Oriental Spa, treatments include massages, facials, Thai foot therapy and special treatments. A 75-foot indoor lap pool is on-site for hotel guests who want to get some exercise or for families with kids who want to splash around. While you're there, book afternoon tea at the MO Lounge with savory sandwiches, scones and a collection of sweets, all served with the Midtown skyline as the backdrop.

Who should go? The person who wants to treat themselves.

How much? Rooms for Labor Day weekend start at about $1,495/night. Book here.