Manhattan is an island but it can be the hot, miserable kind in the summer and the freezing, tundra kind in the winter. Luckily, NYC has quite a few places that deliver tropical island vibes as soon as you walk through the door.

If you find yourself wanting to escape on an island vacation but can’t right now, there are many bars, restaurants, parks and more that can give you some relief from the constant pressure of city living. Whether through tiki decor, tropical-flavored drinks or live music, these 13 spots in NYC will make you feel like you’re on an island vacation (even if for an hour) in NYC.

Many of our picks in this list are in Flatbush, especially, because it is full of incredible spots thanks to the Afro-Caribbean and West Indian population that has brought so much life and culture to the neighborhood. Check out the best ones in this list of where to eat and shop in NYC’s Little Caribbean neighborhood.

Here’s how to take a tropical island staycation without leaving the Big Apple.

