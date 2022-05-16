These Rockaway beaches will be closed this summer

NYC Parks announces that several blocks of beaches will be closed due to construction.

If the heat and humidity have got you dreaming of the best beaches in New York, you might want to slightly alter your expectations: NYC Parks has just announced that several blocks of Rockaway Beach will actually be closed in upcoming months due to construction.

Specifically, there will be no sand, swim or recreation access from Beach 92nd to Beach 95th Streets and from Beach 109th to Beach 111th Streets from Memorial Day weekend through July 15. Between July and September, Beach 112th Street will also be closed.

That's all not as bad as it sounds. In total, over 60 blocks of beach will be open to visitors seven days a week starting Memorial Day and the entire boardwalk will be open all summer long.

The scheduled construction is part of the Atlantic Shorefront Resiliency Project that's been going on since 2020, hoping to protect the coast from severe weather happenings. Led by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and costing over $330 million, the project is expected to be completed by 2026.

According to an official press release, the effort involves the installation of "14 new stone groins structures, the rehabilitation of five existing groins, the construction of a reinforced dune system and sand renourishment on the Atlantic Ocean side of the Rockaway Peninsula."

Below is the official Rockaway Beach summer 2022 schedule, which you can also find right here.

May through July 15, 2022

Full access – swim, sand, and recreation access

Beach 9-13

Beach 16-18

Beach 32-36

Beach 59-65

Beach 69-86

Beach 117-145

Sand and recreation only

Beach 13-16

Beach 18-32

Beach 36-38

Beach 65-69

Beach 86-91

Beach 96-108

Beach 112-116

No access

Beach 92-95

Beach 109-111

Periodic sand and water closures for dune construction

Beach 136-149

July 15 through September 2022

Full access – swim, sand, and recreation access

Beach 9-13

Beach 16-18

Beach 32-36

Beach 59-65

Beach 69-86

Beach 91-109

Beach 112-115

Beach 121-136

Sand and recreation only

Beach 13-16

Beach 18-32

Beach 36-38

Beach 65-69

Beach 86-91

Beach 115 - 121

Beach 136-140

No access

Beach 109-112

Periodic sand and water closures for dune construction

Beach 136-149

