These testing centers will soon be accessible around NYC

From the start, New York's stringent schedule for re-opening (aka, Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3, etc.) has been contingent on increased testing for Coronavirus and COVID-19 antibodies, along with contact tracing. Now, as part of that effort, a design team located in the Brooklyn Navy Yard—SITU/Studio—has been selected by the NYC Department of Design and Construction to develop screening centers that can be quickly set-up at basketball courts, parks and plazas across the city. The new centers are being conceived as walk-through alternatives to the drive-in facilities that have already popped up in suburban and rural areas.

The structures center around patient screening booths that look like a combination bank teller window, airport body-scanning machine and biohazard lab. They’re arrayed on either side of a large tent housing medical practitioners protected by sheets of transparent acrylic. Personnel administer the tests (which involve poking a swab on a very long stick up your nose) using pairs of elbow-length plastic gloves sealed to the outside of each partition.

Other forms of evaluation (with pulse oximeters or stethoscopes) can also be made, and booths are disinfected after each use. The layouts for the centers, which also include check-in kiosks, can be re-configured for a particular site.

SITU Studio is collaborating with Jaklitsch/Gardner Architects on an accelerated timetable to get the centers up and running for the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene within eight weeks to coincide with Phase 4 of the city's reopening.

