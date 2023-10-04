These three giant works of public art will completely change the NYC landscape

The installations will be free and open to the public.

New York's roster of public art destinations is pretty robust, with new monuments seemingly popping up every few days. But it's all about to get even more exciting as Design Pavilion, the city's public design exhibit, kicks off on October 12 through 22, bringing along with it three new public installations that are sure to change the city's cultural landscape.

Here is a bit about all of them, each one free and open to the public on specific dates:

Public Display

Photograph: Courtesy of Design Pavilion

Where can I see it? Gansevoort Plaza in the Meatpacking District

When can I see it? October 12 to 19, from 11am to 9pm daily

What is it? Combining "the weight of mass, the lightness of space and the poetry of connection," artist and spacial designer Michael Bennett's "Public Display" pays particular attention to cross-laminated timber, a construction material he's been using for some time.

The installation, which clearly seeks to underline the importance of public gatherings and community, will premiere alongside a program of events and conversations focusing on sustainability, waste and repurposing.

I Was Here

Photograph: Courtesy of Design Pavilion

Where can I see it? The Podium of One World Trade Center

When can I see it? October 12 to 22, from 7pm to 9pm daily

What is it? "I Was Here" is a collaborative effort that resulted in a series of public art and public history installations about American history in general, and slavery in particular, presented across a variety of mediums.

You can expect animated images of the Ancestor Spirit Portraits to take over all four sides of the World Trade Center's Podium.

The location isn't a random one: the site overlooks the New York Harbor and the intersection of Wall Street and the East River, which was actually the second largest auction site for enslaved Africans in the country.

Bamboo Cloud

Photograph: Courtesy of Design Pavilion

Where can I see it? Hudson River Park at West 16th Street

When can I see it? October 12 to 22, from 11am to 9pm daily

What is it? Designed by IlLab, the installation analyzes the power of bamboo, specifically focusing on the material's inherent properties and its potential applications by testing it during the prototyping phase of art planning.

"The process places particular emphasis on the unique material properties inspiring a wider range of construction applications in permanent architecture," reads an official press release about the installation, which will hover over the Pier's promenade.