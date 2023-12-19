New York
Atlas on Governors Island
Photograph: Courtesy of Trust for Governors IslandAtlas

These two adorable dogs now live and work on Governors Island

Meet Atlas and Reed!

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Governors Island's famous sheep landscaping crew may have departed for the season, but the area’s fauna continues to grow as two new dogs, Atlas and Reed, have officially settled in.

Atlas, a 2-year-old blue merle border collie, and Reed, a 5-month-old puppy of the same breed, have joined Chip and Aspen—two veteran border collie employees—on-premise. Together, the squad will work to “help control the geese population on the Island and prevent the birds from befouling public areas,” reads a press release.

Reed on Governors Island
Photograph: Courtesy of Trust for Governors IslandReed

The animals will take turns staying on the island overnight, making rounds with a human caretaker daily, once at dawn and then again at dusk. 

“Our beautiful lawns and public spaces would not be in the amazing condition they are today without the efforts of our working dogs,” said Clare Newman, President & CEO of the Trust for Governors Island, in an official statement. “Atlas and Reed are welcome additions to the team, and we look forward to watching all four members of our working dog team bound around our campus, keeping us free of geese and allowing our visitors to enjoy our pristine green spaces.”

The Trust for Governors Island has been “hiring” dogs to control the goose population since 2015.

In fact, the organization has attempted to curb the issue any which way but found the puppies to “be the most sustainable, humane and adorable solution,” reads the release. Specifically, herding dogs like border collies make for great guardians as, according to the release, their “instincts urge them to control, but never to harm, large groups of geese, effectively chasing the birds away.”

The group of employees won't be the only dogs on the island this season. In fact, since 2022, Governors Island has implemented winter dog days through the end of April, usually. This year, the island is offering an expanded off-leash dog park. 

Although there are plenty of cultural offerings on-site throughout the colder months, you might find us hanging out on our couches endlessly scrolling through the Governors Island’s dogs’ Instagram account, which chronicles their day-to-day work activities. How cute are they?

