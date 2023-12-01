These two NYC restaurants were voted best new eateries in the U.S.

One is in Brooklyn and the other in Manhattan.

It's always nice when other outlets confirm what we already know: that New York City is home to some of the most novel, exciting and absolutely delicious restaurants across the world.

Case in point: Yelp's inaugural best new restaurants of the year list, which, in 2023, includes two local greats: Laser Wolf and Tatiana by Kwame Onwuachi.

Yelp specifically looked at full-service eateries that opened between January 1, 2022 and August 7, 2023. The resulting top 25 ranking features, according to an official press release, "a geographically diverse mix of celebrated restaurants across 14 states."

Two New York-based businesses made the list, starting with Laser Wolf at number 9. The Brooklyn eatery on the rooftop of The Hoxton hotel opened with a splash this past May and is still holding strong: snagging a reservation isn't too easy.

Although the variety of salatim presented as soon as you sit down clearly take center stage, it's the ice cream that we'd like to point your attention to. According to our very own food critic Amber Sutherland-Namako, the treat is "New York city's best new ice cream" and, according to us, it's the best way to end an already delicious meal.

Also on Yelp's list is Tatiana by Kwame Onwuachi, which opened in November inside David Geffen Hall in Manhattan's Lincoln Center.

Landing at spot number 25 on Yelp's ranking, the restaurant is, as mentioned by our critic, "a sizzling hotspot that actually exceeds expectations."

Order as much as you can from the one-page menu, which is divided into small and large shares, and be aware that you're eating at one of the most exciting new openings of the year—so you can't really go wrong.

Below find Yelp's top 25 best new restaurants of 2023 list:

1. Anima by EDO, Las Vegas, Nevada

2. Pomet, Oakland, California

3. Manzke, Los Angeles, California

4. Oreatha’s at The Point, Atlanta, Georgia

5. Rania, Washington, D.C.

6. Osteria, Miami, Florida

7. Lion & The Rambler, Coral Gables, Florida

8. Ever Andalo, Charlotte, North Carolina

9. Laser Wolf, Brooklyn, New York

10. Eating House, Miami, Florida

11. Walrus Rodeo, Miami, Florida

12. Ellie Bird, Falls Church, Virginia

13. The Katherine, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

14. Money Cat, Houston, Texas

15. Lupi & Iris, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

16. Ammoora, Baltimore, Maryland

17. Oaxaca, Atlanta, Georgia

18. Indienne, Chicago, Illinois

19. Culprits, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

20. Alpana, Chicago, Illinois

21. San Laurel, Los Angeles, California

22. The Bedford by Martha Stewart, Las Vegas, Nevada

23. Burnin 99, North Charleston, South Carolina

24. California English, San Diego, California

25. Tatiana by Kwame Onwuachi, New York, New York