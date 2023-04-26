This $700 million campus is coming to Governors Island

[title]
Public art to polo tournaments, hammock groves to lavender fields—Governors Island already packs in plenty to do in its 170-plus acres nestled in the middle of the New York Harbor. And come 2028, there will be even more happening on the isle, what with Stony Brook University helping to launch the eco-focused New York Climate Exchange.
RECOMMENDED: Here's how to spend a day on Governors Island
On Monday, April 26, Mayor Eric Adams announced a $700 million 400,000-square-foot campus dedicated to climate change research and education, due to open in 2028. The State University of New York at Stony Brook, a public research university located in Long Island's Suffolk County, will oversee the project and work in partnership with other academic institutions as well as non-profits and community organizations to create and develop eco solutions that will be scaled in New York City and beyond.
“Today, here in the heart of New York Harbor, we are taking a giant leap toward a cleaner, greener, more prosperous future for every New Yorker with the ‘New York Climate Exchange,’” said Mayor Adams. “This first-of-its-kind project will make New York City a global leader in developing solutions for climate change while creating thousands of good-paying green jobs for New Yorkers and infusing $1 billion into our city’s economy. Where some people see challenges, New Yorkers see opportunities, and this team and this project are leading the charge.”
“We are honored, excited, and proud to partner with the City of New York to build this historic center that will cement New York City as the world leader on climate change, the most pressing issue of our time,” said Maurie McInnis, president of Stony Brook University. “Up until now, the development of climate solutions has been siloed, with world leaders separate from expert scientists separate from the on-the-ground green workforce. As an international leader on climate and as the leading public research institution in New York, Stony Brook University will bring stakeholders together from the academic, government, and business communities to make the Climate Exchange the center of research, innovation, education, and collaboration to address this global crisis.”
The project will overhaul the southern portion of Governors Island and will consist of classrooms, laboratories, research labs, public exhibition space, student and faculty housing, university hotel rooms, and an auditorium space. Energy for the all-electric campus will be made onsite and 95 percent of waste generated on campus will be diverted from landfill. Once fully operational, the hub will serve 600 post-secondary students, 4,500 K‑12 students, 6,000 workforce trainees, and 250 faculty and researchers every year, as well as up to 30 businesses through its incubator program. More frequent ferry service is reportedly in the works for those who wish to visit.