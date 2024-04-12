Riverside Park might be known for its beautiful cherry blossoms—which, by the way, are in bloom right now—but, this summer, the destination will surely also be referred to as a hub for top-notch free outdoor events in the city.

Summer on the Hudson, a program run by the Riverside Park Conservancy and NYC Parks for the past two decades, will be back starting May 1, this time bigger than ever before, with new programming and more than 300 free events, including some in West Harlem and Washington Heights for the first time ever.

As usual, expect a ton of artists and musicians to participate in the extravaganza, which is free to the public and hinges heavily on all things wellness.

This year, Silent Disco sessions at Pier I in Riverside Park South, the Irish Dance Festival, the West Side County Fair and Movies Under the Stars will make a comeback while the uptown expansion will bring with it novel events. These include movie screenings on the Hudson waterfront at 145th Street every Thursday in August, sunset yoga classes and a Black Birders Week hosted alongside NYC Audubon.

Throughout the program's duration, there will be plenty of performances, too, including Limón Dance Company, a modern dance school headquartered in Sugar Hill; “Lady” Cantrese Alloway, a Harlem grown jazz vocalist; a Washington Heights-based performance storyteller, Rachael Harrington and more.

“The breadth of our program offerings ensures that you’ll find something unique and engaging for every age, interest and physical ability—whether you’re a nature lover, a science geek, a fitness buff or a live music fan," Merritt Birnbaum, President & CEO of Riverside Park Conservancy, said in a statement. "My favorite thing about the festival is how joyful and truly diverse it is."

If you want to get in on the festivities right from the beginning, make sure to show up to the launch party scheduled for June 5 at Sakura Park, which will feature local artists and performers and will serve to raise money for the Conservancy's public programming. You can learn more about the launch event here.