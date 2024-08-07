We are sad to report that barbecue season will soon come to a close. Luckily, the folks at Hudson River Park are saying “goodbye” to the season in a big, big way. This weekend, the longest-running blues festival in New York is returning to the outdoor park for a day of blues, barbecue and all the fun that comes with it.

On Saturday, August 10, Blues BBQ Festival is returning to Hudson River Park. For its 24th year, the free, all-day festival will feature for blues music from artists around the country, paired with barbecue and booze from local favorites. Music-aficionados can toggle between two blues stages and catch shows from Brooklyn-raised singer and songwriter Alexis P. Suter; accordionist Blackcat Zydeco; vocalist, keyboardist and drummer Sheryl Youngblood; and six-time Blues Music Award Winner Joe Louis Walker and the Altered Five Blues Band. In between sets, this family-friendly festival has a little bit of everything to keep you entertained, from dance classes from Blues Dance New York to live screen printing and an instrument petting zoo from music and theater school, Jalopy Theater.

Photograph courtesy of Blues BBQ Festival | Blues BBQ Festival

“For over two decades, the Blues BBQ Festival has been a true summer staple that brings fans of blues music and lovers of barbecue together for a day filled with singing, dancing, family fun, and, of course, delicious food,” said Noreen Doyle, president and CEO of Hudson River Park Trust in a press release.

Speaking of barbecue, some of the area's finest pitmasters are bringing their smokers to the waterfront. Iconic New York City barbecue joints will be in attendance, from Carolina cue' courtesy of Mighty Quinn's to Southern-style barbecue from Brooklyn's Dinosaur Bar-B-Que and Blue Smoke from Danny Meyer. Not to be outdone, international barbecue specialties will also be on order, think gochujang glazed ribs from Kimchi Smoke, Caribbean-infused, jerk-style brisket from Jase’s BBQ, and fried chicharrones and more Dominican-styled cue’ from one our Time Out Market favorites, Bark Barbecue. Even Big Papa from the beloved New Jersey eatery, Big Papa Smokem, will be bringing his Cuban-inspired eats to the festival. For a little something sweet to cut through all the savory, La Newyorkina’s ice cream cart will also be parked on the waterfront, handing out Mexican ice cream and paletas to keep you cool.

The festivities kick off at 1pm, so bring your hunger and your dancing shoes!

The Blues BBQ Festival will be held on Saturday, August 10 from 1pm to 9pm. Attendance is free. For more information, click here.