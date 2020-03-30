This Brooklyn movie theater is offering popcorn for at-home movie nights

Gone are the days of huddling together in a dark movie theater, a crowd of strangers together in silence—set to the occasional soundtrack of chewing snacks such as Milk Duds, M&Ms and popcorn—while we watch a new motion picture or indie film release. And while movie theaters across New York City (Regal Cinemas, Nitehawk and Syndicated to name a few) are currently closed due to coronavirus-related measures, movie-watching has continued to be one of our favorite pastimes.

One Brooklyn movie theater, Stuart Cinema & Cafe wants to keep the movie magic going even during our Time In. The intimate, Greenpoint-based movie theater run by Emelyn Stuart has continued to offer access to its concession stand popcorn for to-go only (as well as many other lunch items such as its chicken tortilla soup, at a discounted price). And, sure, you can certainly pick up your own microwavable popcorn at home at any old corner stores, but there is something completely irreplaceable to the whimsy of movie popcorn that arrives in cute packaging. And the smell of that butter…. Here, a small popcorn will cost you $3.50 and the large is $5.

So for those of you who live in the Greenpoint / Williamsburg area, or those taking a rejuvenating stroll, pop on over to the Stuart Cinema & Cafe to pick-up your bag of popcorn for tonight’s viewing of the latest movies on Netflix or other streaming services. It’ll pair perfectly with food from the best restaurants in NYC that deliver (we hear nearby favorites, Di An Di and Paulie Gee’s Slice Shop are also on Caviar).

In these times of crisis, Stuart Cinema is taking on several community-based efforts: they've been collecting greeting cards, books, DVDs, crocheting supplies and coloring books for seniors in the area, as well as offering up their computers for those without internet access in need of filing for unemployment. And most excitingly, those without access to streaming services can gain access to Stuart Cinema's movie catalog for free (all you need to do is sign up for their newsletter). In addition, the team is offering free DVDs for pick-up. According to its Instagram, titles currently include Bring it On and Fame, with more DVD options to come.



Stuart Cinema & Cafe is located at 79 West St, Brooklyn, NY 11222 and will be open from 11am to 4pm.