This buzzy Japanese donut shop is opening in Times Square

The bakery's name might be slightly odd, but I'm donut?, a new shop by Japanese Chef Ryouta Hirako, is sure to draw a crowd through its interesting treats when it opens at 154 West 45th Street by Sixth Avenue in Times Square this October.

Photograph: I'm Donut?

Speaking of the moniker: it is actually a play on the very concept behind the store, questioning what, exactly, a donut should or could be. Across his 12 locations in Japan, in fact, Chef Ryouta has been presenting creative concoctions of all different kinds, particularly focusing on nama donuts, “fresh, melt-in-the-mouth delights that are both fluffy and light,” according to an official press release. Think of them as airier versions of American donuts.

“Chef Ryouta sources exclusively natural, high-quality ingredients, and his specialty dough and toppings are meticulously handmade on-site daily, ensuring a premium, unforgettable donut,” reads the release. “Squash varieties will serve as the stateside base for the nama donut dough, while additional ingredients and flavor profiles will be determined by provenance and availability.”

Photograph: I'm Donut?

The founder's attention to detail is also reflected in how his Japanese shops, and the New York one, which will be his first outside of Japan, look: expect a clean, thought-out space featuring a lot of wood.

Although New Yorkers have always nurtured an interest for all things Japanese, the last few years have proved especially fruitful for similar imports and New York-based businesses inspired by the across-the-ocean culture: legendary Tokyo sushi Chef Hidefumi Namba made his U.S. debut in New York earlier this year, massive foodie festival JAPAN Fes make its return colorful new Japanese market Mitsuki debuted in the Financial District.

Photograph: I'm Donut?

This affinity clearly isn't lost on Chef Ryouta.

“New York is a city where people from all over the world come together,” he said in an official statement. “It is also a gourmet city with a discerning palate. I thought the best way to get people from all over the world to taste my donuts would be to open a store here.”

We won't lie: we think it's a very good idea as well.