Eat your way through Japan without ever leaving New York City at JAPAN Fes, the massive foodie festival, which is back and bigger than ever for 2024. The organization is hosting 30 outdoor events this year stretching from March through November in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens. Event organizers say it's the largest Japanese food festival in the world, attracting 300,000 visitors and featuring 1,000 vendors every year.
Expect dishes including takoyaki, ramen, matcha sweets, yakisoba, karaage, okonomiyaki, and lots more. They're even hosting a ramen contest and a konamon contest this year to crown the best of the bunch. Vendors hail from New York City, as well as other states and other countries.
"We hold a deep appreciation for the traditional spirit of "和洋折衷" (the fusion of Japanese and Western influences)," JAPAN Fes' leaders say on their website. "Our aim is to create a festival that embodies this concept while embracing the local community's spirit. We strive to showcase the rich cultural fusion and traditions of Japan, rooted in the local culture and heritage."
Given that mission, they bring together food, music, and art to foster cultural exchange and create delicious moments around food. After you're full, shop for Japanese crafts and gifts featured at the event.
JAPAN Fes dates back to 2016 and has been growing year after year.
Here's the full list of JAPAN Fes dates for 2024
March
March 23 in the East Village
April
April 6 in the East Village
April 13 on the Upper West Side
April 20 in Chelsea
April 27 in Chelsea
April 28 in Astoria
May
May 5 on the Upper East Side
May 11 in Chelsea
May 19 in Park Slope
May 26 in Greenwich Village
June
June 8 in Midtown West
June 15 in Noho
June 16 in Park Slope
June 29 in the Garment District
June 30 in Astoria
July
July 7 in Midtown East
July 13 in Chelsea
July 21 in Midtown West
July 27 in the East Village
August
August 10 on the Upper East Side
August 18 on the Upper West Side
August 24 in the East Village
August 25 in Park Slope
September
September 7 on the Upper East Side
September 14 in Chelsea (konamon contest)
September 15 on the Upper West Side (konamon contest)
September 28 on the Upper West Side
October
October 5 in Park Slope (ramen contest)
October 6 in Chelsea (ramen contest)
October 13 on the Upper West Side
October 27 on the Upper West Side
November
November 9 in the East Village
Check JAPAN Fes' website for exact event locations and times.