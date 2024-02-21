Eat your way through Japan without ever leaving New York City at JAPAN Fes, the massive foodie festival, which is back and bigger than ever for 2024. The organization is hosting 30 outdoor events this year stretching from March through November in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens. Event organizers say it's the largest Japanese food festival in the world, attracting 300,000 visitors and featuring 1,000 vendors every year.

Expect dishes including takoyaki, ramen, matcha sweets, yakisoba, karaage, okonomiyaki, and lots more. They're even hosting a ramen contest and a konamon contest this year to crown the best of the bunch. Vendors hail from New York City, as well as other states and other countries.

"We hold a deep appreciation for the traditional spirit of "和洋折衷" (the fusion of Japanese and Western influences)," JAPAN Fes' leaders say on their website. "Our aim is to create a festival that embodies this concept while embracing the local community's spirit. We strive to showcase the rich cultural fusion and traditions of Japan, rooted in the local culture and heritage."

Given that mission, they bring together food, music, and art to foster cultural exchange and create delicious moments around food. After you're full, shop for Japanese crafts and gifts featured at the event.

JAPAN Fes dates back to 2016 and has been growing year after year.

Here's the full list of JAPAN Fes dates for 2024

March

March 23 in the East Village

April

April 6 in the East Village

April 13 on the Upper West Side

April 20 in Chelsea

April 27 in Chelsea

April 28 in Astoria

May

May 5 on the Upper East Side

May 11 in Chelsea

May 19 in Park Slope

May 26 in Greenwich Village

June

June 8 in Midtown West

June 15 in Noho

June 16 in Park Slope

June 29 in the Garment District

June 30 in Astoria

July

July 7 in Midtown East

July 13 in Chelsea

July 21 in Midtown West

July 27 in the East Village

August

August 10 on the Upper East Side

August 18 on the Upper West Side

August 24 in the East Village

August 25 in Park Slope

September

September 7 on the Upper East Side

September 14 in Chelsea (konamon contest)

September 15 on the Upper West Side (konamon contest)

September 28 on the Upper West Side

October

October 5 in Park Slope (ramen contest)

October 6 in Chelsea (ramen contest)

October 13 on the Upper West Side

October 27 on the Upper West Side

November

November 9 in the East Village

Check JAPAN Fes' website for exact event locations and times.