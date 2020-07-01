Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right This citywide art installation is displaying timely new works all over NYC
New York, Phase 3, coronavirus, Texas, Florida, California, Public Art Fund, Art on the Grid, LinkNYC
Photograph: Courtesy the artist and Perrotin Gallery

This citywide art installation is displaying timely new works all over NYC

Works by 50 emerging artists explore a world changed by the pandemic.

By Howard Halle Posted: Wednesday July 1 2020, 8:50am
Advertising

Just as New Yorkers were eagerly anticipating the city's Phase 3 reopening, the coronavirus has come roaring back in places like Texas, Florida and California—threatening to undo all the work involved in flattening the Covid curve in New York. The pandemic, it seems, hasn't gone anywhere—and, neither for that matter, has its larger impact on society.

It's against this backdrop that the Public Art Fund is mounting its latest project, "Art on the Grid." The rather abstract-sounding title belies the timely nature of the show, which presents works by 50 emerging artist on bus shelters and LinkNYC kiosks throughout the Five Boroughs. Each installation will offer a different take on just how much everything has changed in four short months.

According to the Public Art Fund (which recently unveiled a major public art initiative for the new Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport), "Art on the Grid" is conceived as a "direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic," as well as to the "parallel epidemic of systemic racism." The artists are touching on themes such as "healing and loss; community and isolation; intimacy and solitude; and the creation of a future that is more just, inclusive and equitable."

This isn't the first time the Public Art Fund has used bus shelters, and "Art on the Grid" employs 500 of them, plus an additional 1,700 LinkNYC kiosks. Works by ten artists are already on view at 100 sites, while an additional 40 artworks on 400 bus shelters will be unveiled on July 27. The project will be up through September 20, and you can find specific locations on an interactive map here. In the meantime, check out some examples of the work below.

New York, Phase 3, coronavirus, Texas, Florida, California, Public Art Fund, Art on the Grid, LinkNYC

 

Rafael Domenech, Peripheral poem 68 (countermonument pavilion)Photograph: Courtesy the artist

 

New York, Phase 3, coronavirus, Texas, Florida, California, Public Art Fund, Art on the Grid, LinkNYC

 

Sharon Madanes, PulsePhotograph: Courtesy the artist

 

 

New York, Phase 3, coronavirus, Texas, Florida, California, Public Art Fund, Art on the Grid, LinkNYC

 

Andre D. Wagner, Old School, Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn NY 2020Photograph: Courtesy the artist

 

 

New York, Phase 3, coronavirus, Texas, Florida, California, Public Art Fund, Art on the Grid, LinkNYC

 

Chase Hall, A Great Day in HarlemPhotograph: Courtesy Chase Hall Studio

 

 

New York, Phase 3, coronavirus, Texas, Florida, California, Public Art Fund, Art on the Grid, LinkNYC

 

Emily Mae Smith, Revenge of the FlowersPhotograph: Courtesy the artist and Perrotin Gallery

 

Most popular on Time Out

- What NYC families need to know about Phase 2 and Phase 3 reopenings
- Broadway will officially stay dark until 2021
- How to watch the 4th of July fireworks in NYC
- See photos of yesterday’s double rainbow over NYC on the 50th anniversary of Pride
- Here’s what will reopen in New York City during Phase 2

Share the story
Latest news
    More news
    Advertising