New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Wrinkle the duck at the NYC marathon
Photograph: Instagram/seducktive

This cute duck ran the NYC marathon with custom webbed sneakers

This is the most adorable thing you'll see all day.

Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

This will be the most adorable thing you'll see today: Wrinkle the Duck—a traveling duck named after A Wrinkle in Time—joined the 30,000 participants at this weekend's 50th annual New York City marathon to run around town.

The best part? Wrinkle even donned what appear to be custom-made webbed sneakers for the event!

Check out the hilarious video documenting the happening:

Although we don't know much about the now-celebrity duck, its official Instagram account seems to have been chronicling the animal's antics for quite some time. Wrinkle has been spotted having a drink in Dumbo, driving around New York, riding the subway and just hanging out in Brooklyn.

But it is the duck's appearance at the NYC Marathon that has clearly drawn most attention. New Yorkers, brands and animal lovers took to social media to express their fascination with Wrinkle post-run. Our favorite comment came courtesy of TikTok, where Adidas wrote: "Sending this to our design team to petition for a new duck shoe collection." 

According to the duck's social media profile, Wrinkle's mom is Justin Wood ("the #1 juggler in NY") while its dad is listed as His Lovely Assistant

Check out these hilarious Twitter reactions to the marathon episode:

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.