This cute duck ran the NYC marathon with custom webbed sneakers

This will be the most adorable thing you'll see today: Wrinkle the Duck—a traveling duck named after A Wrinkle in Time—joined the 30,000 participants at this weekend's 50th annual New York City marathon to run around town.

The best part? Wrinkle even donned what appear to be custom-made webbed sneakers for the event!

Check out the hilarious video documenting the happening:

Although we don't know much about the now-celebrity duck, its official Instagram account seems to have been chronicling the animal's antics for quite some time. Wrinkle has been spotted having a drink in Dumbo, driving around New York, riding the subway and just hanging out in Brooklyn.

But it is the duck's appearance at the NYC Marathon that has clearly drawn most attention. New Yorkers, brands and animal lovers took to social media to express their fascination with Wrinkle post-run. Our favorite comment came courtesy of TikTok, where Adidas wrote: "Sending this to our design team to petition for a new duck shoe collection."

According to the duck's social media profile, Wrinkle's mom is Justin Wood ("the #1 juggler in NY") while its dad is listed as His Lovely Assistant.

