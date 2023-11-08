New York
Timeout

Sculpture of Dreams
Photograph: Kathy Mathews, courtesy of Times Square Arts.

This enormous inflatable sculpture is now on display in Times Square

You're invited to whisper your hopes and dreams to the sculpture.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Today through November 21, folks braving the walk through Times Square will be treated to a pretty awesome new public art project: Argentinian conceptual artist Marta Minujin's large-scale colorful, inflatable “Sculpture of Dreams.” 

Sculpture of Dreams
Photograph: Kathy Mathews, courtesy of Times Square Arts.

The work debuts in conjunction with the artist's major new survey exhibition “Marta Minujín: Arte! Arte! Arte!,” which will be on display at the Jewish Museum starting November 17. The latter institution joins Times Square Art in presenting the monument in midtown Manhattan.

“Times Square is the biggest Pop scene of all time,” said Minujín in an official statement. “My 'Sculpture of Dreams'—a flying, inflatable, soft sculpture—will be surrounded by lights, videos and people from all over the world who come to see the attractions. It’s the perfect place for this work, I love it!”

The 30-foot-tall public art work is made up of 16 different pieces that visitors are invited to walk through while a “chorus of recorded birdsong” blasts in their ears.

Sculpture of Dreams
Photograph: Kathy Mathews, courtesy of Times Square Arts.

What's more, guests will actually be prompted to “whisper their hopes and dreams into the cavernous interior before exiting,” reads an official press release. 'Tis the time to wish for the very best for the year to come, folks!

If you're in the mood for more of the same, definitely check out Minujin's exhibition at the Jewish Museum as well, focusing on the artist's six-decade career, “including nearly 100 works draw from the [her] archives as well as private and institutional collections.”

When it comes to outdoor art, we must admit that New York has been stepping it up a notch lately—and we're here for it.

    Loading animation
