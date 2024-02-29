This famous Florentine shop is giving away 1,000 free sandwiches this weekend

All'Antico Vinaio celebrates the opening of its new West Village location by giving away free sandwiches.

The only thing better than free food is free food that is so good you’d be willing to pay double its cost for it.

Case in point: the sandwiches at All'Antico Vinaio, the now famous Italian shop that first launched in Florence back in 1989 and is going to debut three new locations in NYC in the next few months.

To celebrate the first of such openings, at 89 Seventh Avenue South near Barrow Street, the culinary mecca's fourth NYC address, the shop will be offering New Yorkers free sandwiches right after a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The event officially kicks off at 11am but folks will get to grab the food starting at noon (one sandwich per person only!).

It's unclear what kind of sandwiches will be served at the event but, given how delicious every single menu item at All'Antico Vinaio is, we're sure it will be a meal to remember.

While we're at it, let's discuss that menu: stocked with over 10 options, the roster includes a vast variety of different flavors. The Dolcezze D'Autunno, for example, is filled with lard, gorgonzola and truffle honey, while the more classic La Caprese is made with mozzarella, tomato and basil.

Meat lovers, on the other hand, will likely appreciate The New Yorker (roast beed, onion porcini cream, tomato and arugula) and the La Schiacciata di Manolo (cooked prosciutto, mozzarella, truffle cream and spicy eggplant).

All'Antico Vinaio is clearly a culinary feast of the senses that deserves to be celebrated every day... especially when they're giving out free sandwiches!