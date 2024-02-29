New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
All'Antico Vinaio
Photograph: Courtesy of All'Antico Vinaio

This famous Florentine shop is giving away 1,000 free sandwiches this weekend

All'Antico Vinaio celebrates the opening of its new West Village location by giving away free sandwiches.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

The only thing better than free food is free food that is so good you’d be willing to pay double its cost for it.

Case in point: the sandwiches at All'Antico Vinaio, the now famous Italian shop that first launched in Florence back in 1989 and is going to debut three new locations in NYC in the next few months.

To celebrate the first of such openings, at 89 Seventh Avenue South near Barrow Street, the culinary mecca's fourth NYC address, the shop will be offering New Yorkers free sandwiches right after a ribbon-cutting ceremony. 

The event officially kicks off at 11am but folks will get to grab the food starting at noon (one sandwich per person only!).

It's unclear what kind of sandwiches will be served at the event but, given how delicious every single menu item at All'Antico Vinaio is, we're sure it will be a meal to remember.

While we're at it, let's discuss that menu: stocked with over 10 options, the roster includes a vast variety of different flavors. The Dolcezze D'Autunno, for example, is filled with lard, gorgonzola and truffle honey, while the more classic La Caprese is made with mozzarella, tomato and basil.

Meat lovers, on the other hand, will likely appreciate The New Yorker (roast beed, onion porcini cream, tomato and arugula) and the La Schiacciata di Manolo (cooked prosciutto, mozzarella, truffle cream and spicy eggplant). 

All'Antico Vinaio is clearly a culinary feast of the senses that deserves to be celebrated every day... especially when they're giving out free sandwiches!

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.