By now, you're either obsessed with all the sandwiches served at All'Antico Vinaio, the famous Italian shop that first opened in Florence back in 1989, or, at the very least, you've been trying to get to the store to see what all the fuss is about. You'll soon have no excuse as the popular brand has announced its plans to open three new locations in Manhattan this year.

Following an uber-successful pop-up back in 2019, All'Antico Vinaio (which translates to "at the ancient wine merchant's") opened its first permanent location in Manhattan at 729 8th Avenue near 46th Street in 2021. The debut was followed by the launch of two additional addresses—one at 225 Sullivan Street near West Third Street in Greenwich Village in 2022 and the other at 36 East 60th Street by Park Avenue on the Upper East Side just last summer.

On March 2, according to Eater, the company will debut a West Village space at 89 Seventh Avenue South, near Barrow Street. A location inside the food court at Brookfield Place and another at 1123 Broadway in the Flatiron by 25th Street will follow, respectively, this spring and this summer.

Menu-wise, we expect more of the same (when the sandwiches are that good, why change anything?): from the classic Caprese (mozzarella, tomato and basil) to La Broadway (pistachio cream, stracciatella, sun-dried tomato, spicy zucchini and arugula), La Dante (capocollo, stracchino, truffle cream and arugula), La Favolosa (sbriciolona, pecorino cream, artichoke cream, spicy eggplant) and l'Inferno (porchetta, nduja cream, grilled vegetables and arugula), all delicacies are made with Italian cheeses, meats and spreads.

Although fresh ingredients and top-notch recipes certainly contribute to the success of All'Antico Vinaio, we suspect that the involvement of Tommaso "Tommy" Mazzanti, part of the family who opened the Florentine storefront in the late 1980s, in the debut of the American iterations of the space also has to do with how amazing each one of them is.

Needless to say, Mazzanti knows exactly what he's doing—and we're all enjoying the fruits of his labor.