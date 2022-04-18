New York
Baylander Steel Beach
Photograph: Courtesy Baylander Steel Beach

This floating bar in Harlem is reopening for the season!

The Baylander Steel Beach will start welcoming guests on April 28.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Baylander Steel Beach is many things: an aircraft carrier turned restaurant, a floating dining and drinking destination, the smallest aircraft carrier in the world (it's 133 feet long) and an absolute must-visit during the spring and summer time.

Baylander Steel Beach
Photograph: Courtesy Baylander Steel Beach

After first launching in July of 2020, the former US Navy helicopter landing trainer is back for the 2022 season beginning Thursday, April 28 at its usual location: the West Harlem Piers in Upper Manhattan at 125th Street. 

The unique restaurant and bar is the brainchild of the owners of Prohibition Lounge on the Upper West Side, who took over the decommissioned ship back in 2017. 

Boasting a 4,000-square-foot outdoor deck, the bar-slash-eatery was peppered with picnic tables on both the upper and lower decks in previous years—we expect this year's setup to look the same.

In addition to delicious seafood and the sort of fare that delights bar goers and settles a drinking stomach (lobster rolls, tater tots, fish and chips), patrons can look forward to a slew of nautical themed cocktails, including the Mermaid Potion (Empress gin, Rockey's botanical liqueur, Fever Tree elderflower tonic and lemon), the Pirates' Punch (Captain Morgan spiced rum, mandarin and pomegranate liqueurs, pineapple and fresh citrus juices) and the on-the-nose Boat Fashioned (Bulleit bourbon, blood orange vermouth, burlesque bitters).

Yes, frosé is also on the menu.

Just to put the size of the destination in perspective: The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum at Pier 86 at 46th Street along the Hudson River measures at 820 feet. That's almost six times bigger than the Baylander. Still, sometimes the best things come in small packages!

Love doing stuff in your city? Tell us all about it in our annual, global, Time Out Index survey.

