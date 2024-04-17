This floating bar on the world's smallest plane carrier is reopening next week

You know summer is around the corner when Baylander Steel Beach—the smallest plane carrier in the world turned floating restaurant—announces its seasonal opening.

This year, New Yorkers will get to flock to the 133-foot-long dining destination at the West Harlem Piers by 125th Street starting April 25. Woohoo!

The unique bar and restaurant is a decommissioned ship that the current owners, also behind Prohibition Lounge on the Upper West Side, took over around 2017 and relaunched as the current iteration of the business in July of 2020.

Photograph: Courtesy of Baylander Steel Beach

Given the pretty miserable and downright freezing winters that New Yorkers are used to, come warmer weather, locals absolutely love spending time outdoors. Add to it the fact that Baylander Steel Beach boasts a 4,000-square-foot outdoor deck that's usually filled with picnic tables and the water splashing below and you've got yourself a fairly popular after-work venue.

In addition to delicious seafood and the sort of fare that delights bargoers and settles a drinking stomach (lobster rolls, tater tots, fish and chips), patrons can look forward to a slew of nautical-themed cocktails, including the Mermaid Potion (Empress gin, Rockey’s botanical liqueur, Fever Tree elderflower tonic and lemon), the Pirates’ Punch (Captain Morgan spiced rum, mandarin and pomegranate liqueurs, pineapple and fresh citrus juices) and the on-the-nose Boat Fashioned (Bulleit bourbon, blood orange vermouth, burlesque bitters).

Clearly one of the best outdoor bars in NYC, Bayland Steel Beach is one of the most unique drinking dens in town—and oh-so-very New York. See you there and happy (almost) summer!