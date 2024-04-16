This popular floating lobster restaurant is officially open for the summer

Spring is finally spring-ing in New York City, and if you need even more proof than the gloriously sunny weather we've been experiencing these last few days, this should do it: North River Lobster Company, New York City’s floating lobster and seafood restaurant, is officially reopening for its 10th season on the Hudson River.

Beginning Thursday, April 18, seafood lovers will again have the opportunity to enjoy fresh lobster rolls—like the cold, creamy Maine versions; the warm, buttery Connecticut exports; and their own newfangled twist, the Lower East Side Lobster Roll served on an everything bagel—raw-bar platters, juicy burgers, shareable appetizers and refreshing cocktails, all while taking in the stunning sights of New York City along the Hudson River.

The beverage lineup includes two popular drinks that debuted in 2023, the Midtown Mule and Sailor’s Spritz, as well as margaritas, rum drinks, frozen cocktails and a selection of beer and wine, served across all three decks of the waterfront restaurant and bar.

Along with all of those returning menu favorites, the boat itself (located at Pier 81 on Twelfth Avenue and West 41st Street) has undergone some renovations and is now the site of some new activations for the season, including fresh photo opportunity such as a giant lobster claw and an Instagrammable “One in Two Million” lobster wall. (There's also the return of The Shelley, the world's biggest lobster roll, measuring a whopping 28 inches in length, which always makes for a great 'gram moment.)

“We can officially consider North River Lobster Company a New Yorker as we enter into our 10th season and look forward to celebrating this exciting milestone,” said Craig Kanarick, Chief Executive Officer of New York Cruise Lines, Inc. in an official statement. “Year after year, our customers flock back to the restaurant, so we are pleased to be launching our first-ever loyalty program to better serve our customers delicious lobster rolls, seafood dishes, and signature cocktails to those alike.”

For $45, customers can join the Season Pass Club where members receive free boarding throughout the 2024 season as well as a free drink during the week of their birthday or half birthday. Anyone living or working near Pier 81 will qualify for the Season Pass Club and receive free boarding all season. You can buy boarding passes and check out the current menu over at the North River Lobster Company website.