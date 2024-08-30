A massive new piece of public art will be installed in Times Square on September 15: a large-scale adaptation of Dominican Surrealist Ivan Tovar’s well-known "La Chaise Adulte (The Adult Chair)." Dubbed "TOVAR The Chair," the piece will be on display at the Broadway Plaza between 45th and 46th Streets by Seventh Avenue through November 15.

The 13-foot-tall sculpture "features a nude female and male form intertwined creating a throne-like monumental chair," according to an official press release, and really functions as a "stage upon which global desires and universal emotions are displayed."

A representation of the artist's Surrealist craft, the piece also asks the public to reflect on Tovar's legacy and the importance of art within the global cultural canon.

“Iván Tovar made art to externalize his concerns and obsessions,” said Dominican art collector and member of the Iván Tovar Foundation Board of Directors, one of the organizations behind the installment, Héctor José Rizek. “Each of his works is unique yet simultaneously part of a transcendent visual language, a poem full of emotions. 'TOVAR The Chair' is a deeply impactful means to share Tovar’s collective vision in a large-scale public art exhibition to a greater audience beyond the confines of museums and private collections.”

The monument joins an already awesome lineup of outdoor artworks currently on display all around the city, including "Attrition," the 10-foot-long sculpture of a bison skeleton that now sits in Lower Manhattan, the string of colorful lanterns hanging in the Garment District as part of the "New Stars, New Hope" installation and "Travelers" in Murray Hill, a series of figurative pieces by renowned artist Bruno Catalano.

Sometimes, it really feels like the city is just one big outdoor museum.