This giant skyscraper is being built on top of Macy's in Herald Square

As part of a $235 million improvement plan, Herald Square is also going car-free.

Midtown Manhattan is about to get a major makeover. Almost two years after announcing the development of a 900-foot skyscraper on top of its flagship location in Herald Square, Macy's released renderings of the upcoming project as part of a $235 million re-developing plan that will affect the surrounding area as well.

The effort will also include an upgrade to the neighborhood's transit infrastructure and the transformation of Herald Square and Broadway Plaza into a completely car-free zone.

Photograph: FXCollaborative

"Macy’s Herald Square is one of New York City’s most iconic institutions, and, as we plan for the future, we are doubling down on our commitment to New York by reinvesting in our flagship location while committing $235 million in private investment to upgrade the Herald Square neighborhood through our tower project," said Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s, Inc. in an official press release announcing the news. "We are proud to make this leadership investment in New York’s recovery and are excited to welcome visitors back to Herald Square not only today, but for generations to come."

The new tower that will sit on top of the shop itself will be a commercial space, a major addition to the iconic destination, which opened back in 1902 and grew into 1 million square feet of retail space by1924.

Shopping aficionados shouldn't panic: the store will stay open throughout the project's completion.

Photograph: FXCollaborative

Although we're sure plans will change as construction gets under way, here are the currently-in-place goals for the project as a whole:

- Transform Herald Square & Broadway Plaza into a modern, car-free pedestrian-friendly urban space for New Yorkers and visitors to gather and enjoy one of the city’s most storied locations with upgraded connections to public transportation and substantial improvements to the Herald Square Subway Station

- Ease pedestrian access at Broadway and 34th Street while creating efficient, new transit entrances to the Herald Square Subway Station near Penn Station

- Enhance entry to Herald Square Subway Station at Greeley Square by adding a significantly improved new gateway entrance

- Add ADA-accessible elevators at 7th Avenue & 34th Street and 35th Street & Broadway to the subway station while creating additional pedestrian space on the northern edge of Penn Station