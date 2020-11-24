New YorkChange city
Bubble dining at 230 Fifth
Photograph: Courtesy 230 Fifth

This Google Doc shows every private dining bubble in NYC

This TONY-approved list will show you where to find every igloo, yurt, and bubble table to dine at in NYC

By Christina Izzo
What was once a wintertime novelty in New York has now become the new normal: Festive bubble tents, heated yurts, and cozy outdoor dining structures erected so that cold-braving locals can enjoy a warm-and-toasty, socially-distanced meal outside during the winter.

And since it seems there's a new space bubble popping up every day in NYC, we've started a handy Google Doc that highlights all of the restaurants and bars that have private outdoor dining setups, from bungalows to greenhouses and everything in between. Find the running list here, which will be updated regularly.

Want to join in the fun? Shoot us an email at food.ny@timeout.com for any spots we might've missed. 

The list is divided by boroughs and each venue is hyperlinked so you can check out their website. This is 2020, which means outdoor dining rules change nearly every hour, so best keep yourself informed!

Looking for more options? Here’s everything you need to know about outdoor dining in NYC.

