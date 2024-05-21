New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
"Flowing Together" in Union Square
Photograph: Carlos Chiossone

This gorgeous 7,500-square-foot street mural is now in Union Square

"Flowing Together" is the work of New York artist Talisa Almonte.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

It's always exciting when a piece of art becomes part and parcel of the city's streets. Case in point: the mural installation that takes over Union Square every year.

"Flowing Together" in Union Square
Photograph: Jane Kratochvil

In 2024, the 7,500-square-foot mural unveiled in partnership with Union Square and the New York City Department of Transportation Art Program (NYC DOT Art) is the work of New York artist Talisa Almonte, who was selected among almost 30 total submissions received in 2024 only.

"Flowing Together," as the piece is called, "recognizes [Union Square's] legacy as an iconic space for people to come together, from all walks of life, in the name of self-expression – whether to make their voices heard or to celebrate life, joy, art, music and dance," reads an official press release. 

Brightly multicolored, the mural abstractly showcases the flow of people into and out of the legendary neighborhood. More specifically, according to the release, "the southern portion of the street mural is filled with organic shapes of diverse colors, representing the constant flow of people passing through Union Square, while the northern portion showcases those same shapes joining into a spiral, representing the unification of people for a specific cause."

The artwork debuted late last week and will stay put on site indefinitely, but we suggest you head to 14th Street between Broadway and Union Square West this week to catch it in all of its glory before the crowds.

If the visit has got you craving more outdoor art, feel free to consult our own list of the best that's currently out there, including the trippy sculptures of cut-off looking people in Manhattan that are sure to make you do a double take, the gigantic hot dog that's currently sitting pretty in Times Square and pastel-hued floral mural with a feminist message that is one of the newest additions to the High Line

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.