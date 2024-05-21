This gorgeous 7,500-square-foot street mural is now in Union Square

It's always exciting when a piece of art becomes part and parcel of the city's streets. Case in point: the mural installation that takes over Union Square every year.

Photograph: Jane Kratochvil

In 2024, the 7,500-square-foot mural unveiled in partnership with Union Square and the New York City Department of Transportation Art Program (NYC DOT Art) is the work of New York artist Talisa Almonte, who was selected among almost 30 total submissions received in 2024 only.

"Flowing Together," as the piece is called, "recognizes [Union Square's] legacy as an iconic space for people to come together, from all walks of life, in the name of self-expression – whether to make their voices heard or to celebrate life, joy, art, music and dance," reads an official press release.

Flowing Together - a new street mural at Union Square



This is the new 7,500-square-foot street mural along the pedestrian areas of the 14th Street Busway, between Broadway and University Place. Designed by Queens-based visual artist Talisa Almonte. pic.twitter.com/DVNTwbozdM — Noel Y. Calingasan • NYC (@nyclovesnyc) May 18, 2024

Brightly multicolored, the mural abstractly showcases the flow of people into and out of the legendary neighborhood. More specifically, according to the release, "the southern portion of the street mural is filled with organic shapes of diverse colors, representing the constant flow of people passing through Union Square, while the northern portion showcases those same shapes joining into a spiral, representing the unification of people for a specific cause."

The artwork debuted late last week and will stay put on site indefinitely, but we suggest you head to 14th Street between Broadway and Union Square West this week to catch it in all of its glory before the crowds.

