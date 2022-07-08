New York
Timeout

Ampersand
Photograph: Stuart Ramson for Front & York

This huge new statue in Dumbo is all about feeling connected to your neighbor

It's a giant ampersand.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
A 2,000-pound ampersand standing 12 feet tall and 11 feet wide has just been installed in Dumbo, on the corner of Front and Jay Streets by Brooklyn Bridge Park.

Very aptly called "Ampersand," the monument is designed by architect Morris Adjimi and is presented by Front & York, a new mixed-use development that occupies the neighborhood.

The message behind the piece of public art is simple: we should all strive to feel connected to each other.

"Designed to function as a place-maker and a monument to togetherness, Ampersand fosters connections and provides a gathering point for the public to celebrate together," reads an official press release about the permanent installation. "The sculpture symbolizes connection: this & that, you & me, here & there."

Ampersand
Photograph: Stuart Ramson for Front & York

In addition to its function on a symbolic level, "Ampersand," which is positioned on a 30-foot sidewalk, also "helps solidify the plaza-like pedestrian experience surrounding the development."

The piece is painted in black aluminum, a reference to the neighborhood's industrial heritage when masonry buildings were built for heavy machinery and mechanical work in the area.

As for the selected typeface, expect a modern take on the classic sans-serif. According to the press release, the design team opted to give the structure sculptural volume and a monumental presence by slightly modifying the typeface from its original form.

Earlier this week, another piece of public art was installed in Brooklyn, this one at Columbus Park. Created by Bronx-born conceptual artist Fred Wilson, Mind Forget Manacles/Manacle Forged Minds, is made of six statues of African figures locked inside two boxes. The 10-feet-tall piece is a metaphor for structural racism and related themes.

For more of the same, check out our list of best outdoor art in NYC this summer.

