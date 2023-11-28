Not only has Donut Pub, the iconic shop at 203 West 14th Street by Seventh Avenue, finally reopened after being closed for over a year, but the destination is now in operation 24 hours a day. Great news for sweet toothed New Yorkers!

The 60-year-old business closed last year after the basement of the pizzeria next door collapsed and caused damage to the entire building. As fans of the shop are keen to note, it was the very first time that the store has had to close since first opening back in December of 1964.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Greenfield (@greenfield.sam)

Throughout the past 12 months, we have been able to satisfy our donut cravings at Donut Pub’s other downtown location at 740 Broadway near Astor Place. But there is just something about the original shop that we appreciate above all else.

New Yorkers celebrated the grand reopening of the West 14th Street address in-person yesterday while also taking to social media to recognize the importance of the occasion and declare their love for the sweet treats on offer on-site.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Donut Pub NYC (@thedonutpub)

"Who needs Cyber Monday when you can have #doughnuts," a user joked on Instagram.

"Waiting for this since always," someone else commented.

“And for this, I am truly thankful!m” noted a third fan.

Eater reports that the revamped space now boasts “new floors and display cases” alongside three novel donut flavors: French Toast, tiramisu and apple caramel. Needless to say, we suggest you try each one. You’re celebrating the reopening of a NYC staple, after all!

For reference, here is our list of the best donut shops in NYC.