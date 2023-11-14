Brooklynites are probably very familiar with Sahadi's, the Middle Eastern grocery store in Brooklyn Heights filled with the sorts of foods that most commonly populate shops in other parts of the world: dried fruits, za'atar bread, blocks of halvah, nuts, eclectic coffee beans, spices and cheeses.

Although the destination has been a neighborhood staple since 1948, Sahadi’s first debuted in 1895 in what was then known as Little Syria—an area in downtown Manhattan that now encompasses the World Trade Center and the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel (the original shop was actually on Washington Street, which was eventually torn down to build the latter tunnel).

Since 2019, the brand has also operated a 7,500-square-foot space in Industry City.

Photograph: Time Out/Ali Garber

Sahadi’s is now gearing up for its much-called-for Manhattan return, scheduled to open an eatery at Pier 57’s food hall Market 57, at 15th Street and the West Side Highway, on November 27. This will be the shop’s very first location in the borough since the shuttering of the original iteration of the business.

“As long as I can remember, customers have been asking, ‘When are you coming to Manhattan?’ and I’m thrilled to be able to have an answer for them now,” said Christine Sahadi Whelan, fourth-generation co-owner of Sahadi’s, in an official statement. “Market 57 provided us with the perfect opportunity to join the rich array of cultures, traditions, and culinary talents at the food hall. We’ll be launching a few new food items, as well as bringing our legendary hummus, classic meze, baklava, and more.

Photograph: Courtesy Sahadi’s

Expect the outpost to serve a vast variety of ethnic foods, including hot saj wraps (basically, unleavened flatbreads) and toshkas (the Lebanese version of a grilled cheese). A rotating roster of beers and wines hailing from underrepresented Middle regions like Morocco and Lebanon will also be on offer.

The decision to open inside Market 57 makes sense considering the destination's focus on women and BIPOC-owned culinary endeavors. Other interesting businesses on site include vintage dim sum parlor Nom Wah, Indian restaurant Ammi, urban beer hall Harlem Hops and Thai eatery Zaab Zaab, among others.

The best part of it all? While enjoying rare gastronomic delicacies at the market, you'll get to look over the beautiful neighboring Little Island—a special meal with a special view.