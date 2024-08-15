This iconic Western wear brand is opening a NYC pop-up

It sounds like New York is entering its Western era: following the opening of popular L.A. Western-style bar Desert 5 Spot in Williamsburg, the city is getting ready for the arrival of Kebo Sabe, the high-end Western wear clothing brand that operates outposts in Colorado, Montana, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.

From September 1 to 30, the brand will set up a pop-up at 69 Gansevoort Street where New Yorkers will get to shop through luxury Western wear pieces daily from 11am to 6pm. From personalized boots and hats to Kemo Sabe's vintage and fine jewelry collections, buckles, belts and a vast array of handcrafted accessories, the pop-up will add flair to the city's already dynamic fashion scene.

"This is a historic moment for Kemo Sabe as we bring the essence of the American West to New York City for the first time," said Arna Einarsdottir, Vice President of Kemo Sabe, in an official statement. "We're thrilled to share our passion for high-quality craftsmanship and authentic Western style with a new audience, and we can’t wait for New Yorkers to experience what makes Kemo Sabe truly special."

WWD also reports that a permanent New York City Kemo Sabe store is currently in the works, one heavily reliant on the reception of the upcoming pop-up by—so make sure to stop by the activation to show your support.

“We’re really focused on customer service and the experience and making sure that everyone feels like they’ve walked into our home,” said Wendy Kunkle, the company's President, to WWD. “We really spent a lot of time developing our staff so that they understand this is the most important thing to us. We want to make sure these customers are having a hell of a good time, because why wouldn’t you? It’s retail—you’re supposed to be having a good time when you’re shopping.”

From the release of Beyonce's Cowboy Carter album to fashion's obsession with the Wild West during recent Fashion Weeks, the country at large is clearly delving into cowboy core—and New York is just following along.