This interactive map highlights where flowers are blooming in New York

It's still freezing out there, but we're hoping that a new interactive map tracking all the blooming flowers across New York will help us usher in spring's warmer temperatures.

New York State just released the online tool, dubbed New York Blooms Report, right here, also revealing that it will be updated every Wednesday afternoon from now through June. How cool!

In addition to showcasing blooming flowers at over 30 partner attractions all over New York based on experts' on-location field observations, the map also highlights floral-adjacent festivals and events across the city.

Feel free to play around with the website: you can filter the map based on the types of flowers you're looking for—from roses to lilacs, cherry blossoms, tulips and more.

Consider it your one-stop shop for all of your blossom-related needs.

According to the report, this week, folks can see early magnolia blooms and cherry blossoms at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden or head to the famous Daffodil Hill to take in the growing daffodils.

Out on Staten Island at the Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden, magnolias are also visible alongside daffodils, hellebores, forsythia and Iris reticulata.

The map also focuses on Long Island—where early magnolia blooms are showing up in Oyster Bay—the Hudson Valley, Greater Niagara, Finger Lakes, Capital-Saratoga, Central New York and Chautauqua-Allegheny.

