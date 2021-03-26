This interactive map lets you plan your 750-mile trek from NYC to Canada

Following the opening of the much-anticipated Empire State Trail—the 750-mile route connecting New York City to Canada—New York State partnered with Orion Innovation to create a super interactive digital map that allows users to swiftly prep for their journey.

You can find the website right here. Go ahead, play around with it!

You'll be able to zoom into specific map areas to learn more about access points, parking suggestions, nearby amenities and attractions (think parks, campgrounds, historic sites), the location of restrooms and more. You'll also be able to dive into specific trail segments, learning more about them to make your trip that much more historically grounded.

The T-shaped trail that runs through our state and connects it to the Canadian border mainly consists of pre-existing pathways that are ideal for hikers and bikers alike.

If you're just not an outdoors kind of person, this might draw you in: Back in October, Governor Cuomo announced the launch of a virtual passport program intended to promote craft breweries all along the trail—and the free accompanying app is now available to all right here. You can use the app to locate breweries near you, organize potential tours and even rate your finds.

Time to dust off those hiking shoes of yours.

