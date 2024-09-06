This interactive map shows when fall foliage will peak in NY

Smile, New Yorkers: fall is around the corner, basically the only season during which it is acceptable to go outside and actually interact with nature despite our die-hard urbanism.

Perhaps the very best way to enjoy the autumn weather is to go leaf peeping, which is where this interactive fall foliage map comes in.

The tool is pretty easy to use: scroll through the date bar at the bottom of the map and you'll notice the colors shifting in each state, from green (no change) to dark brown (past peak).

According to the map, New Yorkers will start seeing minimal to patchy changes in the color of leaves in the next couple of weeks, leading to peak season between the end of September and the beginning of October. We'll likely be past peak by mid-October, taking us straight into the colder winter season. That is all to say: you only have a few weeks to properly enjoy the fall so make use of it by consulting the above-mentioned map and our list of best spots to catch nature in all of its glory.

Make sure to scroll past the tool as well to read more about the science behind leaf-changing (remember photosynthesis?), what actually happens out there as the seasons change and more.

Happy fall and happy viewing, folks!