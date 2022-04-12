This is New York's most favorite Easter candy

This map shows which candies are the most desired during the spring holiday.

Ahead of Easter in NYC, the city's shops fill up with candy like Willy Wonka's factory.

From sugar-shellacked Peeps to chocolate in spring-themed shapes, there are no shortage of ways to satiate your holiday-induced sugar craving.

Across the U.S., Nearly two-thirds of Americans (65%) say Easter candy is the best seasonal candy and over half (57%) say Easter candy is better than Halloween candy. Wherever you fall, it's safe to say that we all have our favorites in every season.

For New Yorkers, Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs is the top Easter treat, according to Instacart.

Looking at its purchase data and Harris Poll survey responses from more than 2,000 Americans nationwide, Instacart has uncovered the top 10 most popular Easter candies and the country and the top Easter sweets in each state.

Map: courtesy of Instacart

We're not surprised that Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs reign supreme. Its creamy interior divinely pairs with its milk chocolate shell for a melt-in-your-mouth experience.

Overall, egg-shaped chocolates are the top candy in 88% of the country, with the Cadbury Easter Creme Egg as the most popular candy in 24 states followed by Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs in 19 other states.

About 25% of people eat marshmallow chicks (like Peeps) just for tradition's sake, even though it's their least favorite Easter Candy, Instacart says. (Would it be Easter without them?) That being said, they're only the ninth most popular Easter candy across the country, with New York being one of the five states that buy them the most (following behind New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and West Virginia).

Jellybeans also see massive sales growth during this time and the same question can be asked. About 53% of Americans prefer classic flavors like cherry, orange, and lemon-lime, followed by 52% who prefer fun and fruity flavors such as blue raspberry, piña colada, and fruit punch. Only 24% of Americans enjoy sour-flavored jelly beans and 23% believe non-traditional flavors such as buttered popcorn and licorice are among the best flavors. The five states buying Jelly Beans the most are mainly in the Mid-West—South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Map: courtesy of Instacart

What's your fave holiday treat?

