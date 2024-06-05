This legendary Parisian luxury department store is opening in NYC

A trip to Paris is never complete without a stop by Printemps, the luxury department store that carries everything from top-notch clothing pieces for men and women to beauty products, accessories and more. Soon, though, New Yorkers will get to shop from the storied brand right in downtown Manhattan: Printemps is opening its first-ever U.S. location at 1 Wall Street in the spring of 2025.

"Printemps will open in the historic 50-story landmark building at 1 Wall Street in the rapidly changing Financial District," reads an official release. "As the next chapter of its brand transformation, this Printemps store will be of a different scale, bringing a local approach and focusing on increased omnichannel and seamless experiences."

According to Eater, the new complex will also be home to five different restaurants overseen by Saga Hospitality.

"A spokesperson confirms that all the food and beverage offerings—ranging from 'fine dining to a casual café'—will be new and exclusive to this location," reports the outlet.

The first-ever Printemps opened on Boulevard Haussmann in Paris back in 1865, where it still stands. Today, the company operates two more locations in the French capital, over 15 others across France and one in Doha, Qatar. The expansion to the American market has clearly been a long time coming, a fact that adds resonance to the company's downtown Manhattan address selection.

"As a landmark building, One Wall Street carries a similar heritage to the iconic Printemps Paris flagship, also landmark, making it the prime location for the first US and New York store," reads the press release. "The historical interior Red Room, one of the rare 50 interior landmarks in New York City, will be one of the many highlights of the store."

When open, the new Printemps will be about a five minute walk from one of the city's quintessential department stores, Century 21. We're excited to note the differences and similarities between the two destinations come 2025.