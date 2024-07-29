This Lower East Side bar was named the best new cocktail bar in the U.S.

Last week, some of the best cocktail movers and shakers in the scene flew down to New Orleans for the annual Tales of the Cocktail conference. Gathering international and national talent from around the world, the weeklong event featured seminars, conversations and spirited demos, tastings and pop-ups. As a grand finale, the festivities came to a close with the 18th annual Spirited Awards. Held on July 25, the premier awards honored excellence in the drink industry and recognized professionals, organizations and establishments shaping the hospitality community. Since 2007, the awards have recognized beverage professionals, products and venues worldwide. This year, New York won big, as the Best New U.S. Cocktail Bar, presented by Diageo Bar Academy, went to one of our favorites: Superbueno, which we named as the top bar in NYC right now.

With just under a year of service, Superbueno has proven it is more than just a tequila and agave bar. That in part goes to owner Ignacio “Nacho” Jimenez. Sharing his heritage in a cocktail glass, Jimenez’s menu includes pasilla chile-infused vodka, martinis tinged with tajín and blackish-purple-hued margaritas blended with huitlacoche, the truffle of Mexico. Also holding the title maestro de ceremonias, Jimenez keeps the vibe going, DJing behind the booth and pouring mezcal shots well into the early hours. This win adds to a list of accolades the Lower East Side bar has racked up, including recognition from Bon Appétit, Food & Wine and secured a number two spot on World's Best 50 Bars North America list.

“Superbueno started as a dream of creating a space where I could feature and honor my heritage through my journey in hospitality,” said Jimenez in his acceptance speech. “I'm so, so happy and honored that it has resonated with so many.”

To check out the full list of Spirited Award winners, media winners and judges, head to the Tales of the Cocktail’s website.