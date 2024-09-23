This luxe NYC hotel was just named one of the most photogenic in the U.S.

It's no secret that New York is home to some of the most beautiful hotels in the world, but it's not often that we get cold, hard numbers to back that up.

A new survey conducted by a Canada-based casino company looked into the luxury hotels that were tagged the most on Instagram and TikTok to determine which were the most "Instagrammable" throughout the U.S. Unsurprisingly, one New York hotel snatched the runner up position.

RECOMMENDED: A new flea market by the folks behind Brooklyn Flea is debuting in NYC next month

The second most Instagrammable luxury hotel, according to the survey, is none other than the iconic Plaza, which is tagged in a staggering 112,462 Instagram posts and 3,094 TikTok uploads.

Obviously, we've known that The Plaza is that girl. Located on the northeastern corner of Central Park, the Plaza was built in 1905 and was designated an official landmark by the NY City Landmarks Preservation Commission in 1969. In 2008, a $400 million renovation made the luxurious hotel even more fancy. It's been featured in countless movies, from Home Alone to classics like South by Southwest.

What has always drawn locals and tourists to this world class hotel probably has something to do with its 24-karat gold-plated fixtures, its afternoon tea offerings and its spa and 24-hour fitness facilities. It's one of the few places where you can experience old world hotel charm without having to snag a flight to Paris.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Plaza Hotel (@theplazahotel)

The top spot in the U.S. went to the Bellagio in Las Vegas, which is known for its giant decadent water fountain shows and its kitschy, in-your-face Vegas charm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bellagio Las Vegas (@bellagio)

Amangiri Hotel in Canyon Point, Utah, which is located at the edge of some of the country's most impressive natural canyons, landed in spot number three while the fourth spot went to the Beverly Hilton in California.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise (@fairmontcll)

Here are the top 10 most Instagrammable hotels in the U.S., according to the survey:

1. Bellagio — Las Vegas, Nevada

2. The Plaza — New York, New York

3. Amangiri— Canyon Point, Utah

4. Beverly Hilton — Beverly Hills, California

5. London House — Chicago, Illinois

6. Post Ranch Inn — Big Sur, California

7. Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa — Rancho Santa Fe, California

8. Hotel Jerome — Aspen, Colorado

9. Sagamore Pendry Baltimore — Baltimore, Maryland

10. Waldorf Astoria Chicago — Chicago, Illinois