Nothing says classic New York like the century-old Plaza Hotel, which sits majestically on the southeastern corner of Central Park. The Plaza was the site of Truman Capote’s famous Black and White Ball and home to a section of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby. A $400 million facelift in 2008 made the luxurious spot even spiffier. The hotel was designated an official landmark by the NY City Landmarks Preservation Commission in 1969 and to this day has the honor of being the only hotel with that classification. Sip a glass of bubbly in the lobby Champagne Bar or revel in the splendor of the Rose Club. Very classy, folks, very classy indeed.
New York City is crowded with well-known and well-loved landmarks. From Manhattan’s Empire State Building to Central Park via the Brooklyn Bridge – there's certainly no shortage to the icons that come immediately to mind, but the city’s hotels deserve a spot on the list, too. Some of these luxury stays are the best NY attractions in themselves, while others are recognized as the most illustrious accommodations in the world. Many are considered the top hotels in the state, but one thing's for sure: each of them is worth a visit – even if you only go to enjoy a drink and soak up the old-school New York beauty. But you know, if you can afford it, we can totally recommend a stay here.
Update, August 2021. Sadly some of New York's hotels have been impacted by the difficulties of the last 18 months, with some forced to close. One of our favourites from this list of iconic hotels in NYC, The Roosevelt Hotel, was one that had to shut its doors. Read more about this here.
RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best hotels in NYC
This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.