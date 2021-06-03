This may be the craziest Pride-themed dessert we’ve ever seen

When it comes to Pride-themed desserts, we thought we’d seen them all but this new offering from Black Tap and Dough Doughnuts takes the cake. Or, we should say, the doughnut sprinkles milkshake.

In honor of Pride month, Black Tap is releasing a special multicolor CrazyShake that will be available exclusively at Black Tap Soho from tomorrow through June 30. The vanilla rainbow shake features a vanilla frosted rim with rainbow sour gummies, a specialty-made Dough Doughnut rainbow doughnut, a rainbow twisty pop, sour rainbow belts, rainbow sprinkles and whipped cream. Looks like we found where all those rainbows from the Skittles went.

While the shake will set you back a relatively pricey $21, one dollar of each sale will be donated to NYC’s LGBT Community Center. Established in 1983, the LGBT Center empowers local members of the LGBTQ+ community to lead healthy and successful lives through meetings, cultural events and more. While their building remains closed due to the ongoing pandemic, many services and programs are still operating remotely.

Check out some more images of the over-the-top treat that will be available all month to celebrate Pride in NYC.