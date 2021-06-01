10 LGBTQ+ spots to visit right now in NYC

As we don our vaccine-tinted glasses and watch New York City awaken from its slumber, the question on everybody’s queer and allied lips is, What can we do now? Refraining from responding like Gia Gunn: “What you want to do is not necessarily what you’re gonna do,” we figured out the answers for you. From some of the best museums in NYC to memorials to musical Mondays, here’s your guide to ten LGBTQ+ spots in New York City that you can visit right now.

RECOMMENDED: Guide to Gay Pride NYC 2021