New YorkChange city
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Tables of Contents Cookbook
Photograph: Moriah Rodriguez

This new community cookbook benefits NY emergency food relief efforts

All recipes are inspired by works of literature.

By
Anna Ben Yehuda
Advertising

Tables of Contents is worth paying attention to: founded back in 2012 by chef Evan Hanczor—of Williamsburg's Egg fame—the organization "uses food as an entry point for experiencing books, music, art and culture." In a nutshell: all foodies should have the collective on their radar.

The group organizes awesome literary dinners inspired by entire books, monthly tasting collaborations, a "monthly-ish" digital magazine called A Winning Cake and custom events, among projects.

Now, the organization is expanding its wings while trying to help those in need by publishing a new cookbook called Tables of Contents Community Cookbook, a collection of recipes from "the home kitchens of 36 contemporary poets, essayists and fiction writers. All profits from the book's sale will support the ongoing food relief work of Food Issues Group in New York City, a local emergency food relief program.

Expect to leaf through recipes by the likes of Emma Straub, Nicky Flynn, Leanne Shapton, Idra Novey, Tommy Pico, Alexander Chee and Naima Coster, among others. The latter's take on Colombian changua surely tickles our fancy, alongside Abbigail Rosewood's Vietnamese braised pork belly with eggs and Helen Phillips' grapenut custard from Maine.

The cookbook is beautiful to page through and being able to give back while trying our hand at some exciting new recipes is the proverbial cherry on the cake.

You can order the tome for $35 right here. While waiting to receive it, do expect an "appetizer-sized" PDF of a handful of recipes to land in your inbox—just "to tide you over until your physical copies arrive," reads the organization's official website.

See y'all in the kitchen.

Most popular on Time Out

- The high-tech Immersive Van Gogh show is finally coming to NYC
- 30 iconic NYC institutions that have now permanently closed
- The 100 best movies of all time
- It seems like Century 21 isn’t leaving NYC just yet
- A first look at the Universal Hip-Hop Museum coming to NYC in 2023

Want to know what’s cool in the city? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Read next

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

          Site map
          © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.