This new digital art exhibition argues New York isn’t dead

A new exhibit mounted by online studio Tchotchke Gallery is telling the world what us New Yorkers have been saying for months: our city is alive and well.

On view digitally through June 1 right here, "New York Isn't F*cking Dead" features paintings by Brooklyn-based artists Rachael Tarravechia and Anthony Eslick, who drew inspiration from the city's creatives and the town's own past.

"While many small businesses that gave the city its flair have closed their doors, 'New York Isn’t F*cking Dead' rejects the idea that New York is no longer what it used to be," reads the official press release about the show. "Instead, the sentiment

sheds light on the creatives and artists that continue to shape the city through strength and tenacity. The exhibition serves as a retort to the recent claim that New York is 'dead.'"

This isn't the first local cultural pursuit to argue against the often-cited idea that our city has ceased to be what it once was. Back in February, female-owned and Brooklyn-based creative house The Locker Room plastered billboards all over Los Angeles and Miami (where plenty of New Yorkers fled to) interpreting the phrase "New York is dead" by including the addendum "don't come back."

Add to that the slow-but-steady re-opening of town (NYC beaches will officially welcome folks back on Memorial Day Weekend, Lincoln Center's first outdoor, in-person show in over a year took place this week) and it's safe to say that, well, some semblance of local normalcy is now apparent.

Below, check out photos of some of the works on display at the online exhibit:

Photograph: Courtesy of Tchotchke Gallery Rachael Tarravechia - No Dice

Photograph: Courtesy of Tchotchke Gallery

Photograph: Courtesy Tchotchke Gallery Anthony Eslick - Untitled 3

Photograph: Tchotchke Gallery Rachael Tarravechia - Brooklyn

