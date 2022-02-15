This new hidden bar opens inside a Times Square restaurant tomorrow

Serafina, the Italian restaurant group with the familiar yellow awnings and several locations in NYC and beyond, quietly started operating its latest, Serafina in the Sky, earlier this year. On Wednesday, February 16, it will officially open the space’s speakeasy-themed lounge annex, UnPublished. The new spot is a collaboration between Serafina and hospitality professional Karim Amatullah.

“Almost every project I’ve been involved in has been a bit hard to find,” Amatullah says in a statement. “They’ve all been exceptional and hard to get into, but glamour, energy and attitude lift many ropes and open many doors. UnPublished is no different.”

UnPublished is beyond a velvet curtain inside Serafina in the Sky, which is on the lobby level of the Pod Hotel at 400 West 42nd Street, like nightlife nesting dolls by way of Times Square. It shares its menus with Serafina in the Sky, which serves crostini, charcuterie, and guacamole Italiano to start, plus salads, pizza, pasta and general interest entrées. Beer, wine and cocktails are also available.

UnPublished boasts a disco ball, chandeliers and candlelit velvet banquettes inside, and a terrace with a retractable roof outside. It can accommodate 100 guests, provided they know the way in. No, not through the curtain, the nebulous way in.

Photograph: Courtesy of Alex Ancheta

“To make reservations, guests must obtain and call a ghost number, privy to a small few,” a press release reads, in part. “Less connected guests can try their luck at the door.”

But they still have to do business, right? That Italian guac isn’t gonna scoop itself. We asked for a tip on how to get in.

“UnPublished will not be on any platforms,” reps said via email. “You can dine at Serafina in the Sky and try to get some information out of your server, but we can’t make any promises.”

UnPublished opens on Wednesday February 16 at 400 West 42nd Street. It will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 6pm to 2am.