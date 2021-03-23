New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

This new immersive pop-up exhibit in Bushwick is sure to invade your Instagram feed

Calm down and forget about your worries while perusing "Walk Through the Midst Bloom."

By
Anna Ben Yehuda
Advertising

Every few months, a new, curious, extremely visual immersive exhibit sets up shop around town and, in just a matter of weeks, seemingly every single New Yorker's Instagram profile includes at least one shot from the experience. Next in line: "Walk Through the Midst Bloom," a new walk-through pop-up at event venue Absurd Conclave in Bushwick.

Put together by event planning company Euphoria, the experience seeks to help attendees "feel and get a glimpse of a field of new vision full of hope, optimism and positivity," reads the happening's official description. ""[Our] goal is [for] you to leave this exhibit with a fresh outlook towards a brighter tomorrow."

To put it simply, the organizers want you to forget all about the troubles that have defined the past 12 months and just spend some time relaxing, recharging and seeing things from a different perspective.

Expect a wide variety of backdrops to define your experience, from a visually striking bed of roses to neon vines and a room filled with colorful balloons. 

The exhibit is set to run through May 31 and tickets run $15 for kids and $23 for adults. Grab yours right here.

Finding ways to "let go" is clearly a big theme around the city these days: this new futuristic Brooklyn art installation is meant to calm you down, for example, while McCarren Park plays host to a freeing, socially distanced dance party every week. Whatever works, right?

Fill out our excellent (and extremely quick) Time Out Index survey right now, and have your voice heard.

Most popular on Time Out

- This new start-up delivers experiential meal kits from awesome NYC restaurants
- The best things to do in NYC
- The most famous paintings of all time
- Over 20 artists will display their work for free in Riverside Park this summer
- The best things to do this week

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Read next

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.