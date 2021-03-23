This new immersive pop-up exhibit in Bushwick is sure to invade your Instagram feed

Calm down and forget about your worries while perusing "Walk Through the Midst Bloom."

Every few months, a new, curious, extremely visual immersive exhibit sets up shop around town and, in just a matter of weeks, seemingly every single New Yorker's Instagram profile includes at least one shot from the experience. Next in line: "Walk Through the Midst Bloom," a new walk-through pop-up at event venue Absurd Conclave in Bushwick.

Put together by event planning company Euphoria, the experience seeks to help attendees "feel and get a glimpse of a field of new vision full of hope, optimism and positivity," reads the happening's official description. ""[Our] goal is [for] you to leave this exhibit with a fresh outlook towards a brighter tomorrow."

To put it simply, the organizers want you to forget all about the troubles that have defined the past 12 months and just spend some time relaxing, recharging and seeing things from a different perspective.

Expect a wide variety of backdrops to define your experience, from a visually striking bed of roses to neon vines and a room filled with colorful balloons.

The exhibit is set to run through May 31 and tickets run $15 for kids and $23 for adults. Grab yours right here.

Finding ways to "let go" is clearly a big theme around the city these days: this new futuristic Brooklyn art installation is meant to calm you down, for example, while McCarren Park plays host to a freeing, socially distanced dance party every week. Whatever works, right?

