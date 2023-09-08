This new LES cocktail bar comes from a Double Chicken Please alum

There's no shortage of cocktail bars in the Lower East Side, but that doesn't mean we'd ever complain when another new drinking den gets added to the fold, especially when it comes from an alum of one of our favorite spots in town.

Ray Zhou, former R&D captain of Double Chicken Please—the experimental Allen Street bar that took the top spot on this year's North America’s 50 Best Bars Awards list—is behind Chinato, a new immersive barroom opening at the corner of Stanton and Ludlow Streets on Wednesday, September 20. (The spot soft-opened this week at limited capacity, accepting reservations only and serving a truncated menu.)

The name "Chinato," or "China-to," references Zhou's own beginnings in the port city of Dalian in Northeastern China and his later immigration to New York City, and the concept reflects his decades-long experience in the city's cocktail scene. (Prior to Double Chicken Please, he was the beverage director and hear bartender over at Queens tiki bar The Compass.)

Unsurprisingly, the drinks—and the drink-making—takes center stage: the 1,200-square-foot space is centered around an island-style bar where patrons can see all of the interactive, tumbler-shaking action from all angles. There's also a more traditional five-seat bar area with black-leather tufted stools, as well as additional table seating for 20 guests.

The opening cocktail menu (see a sample lineup below) takes inspiration from music: the "Vermouth" was inspired by Digby Vermouth's "Supernova Dreamsicle," with both dry and semi-dry vermouth, quinquina, husk cherry, bergamot and osmanthus; while the "Gin & Juice" is, of course, a nod to Snoop Doggy Dog himself, the titular yogurt-clarified spirit joined with Earl Gray tea, grapefruit, strawberry, rhubarb and Campari.

Zhaojin Dai, sous chef at the two-Michelin-star Jung Sik, developed the bar's food program, which includes Asian-accented plates like a rice bowl with veal tongue and shiitake, fluke tacos with seaweed and orange, and fries with wasabi and soy.

Starting on September 20, the bar will be open Wednesdays through Mondays from 5pm to 1am, but for now reservations are available from 6pm to midnight.



Chinato - 19

Inspired by “Chinatown” - Bleachers

Chinato, lychee, bayberry, goji berry, Ming River Baijiu, bourbon



Vermouth - 17

Inspired by “Supernova Dreamsicle” - Digby Vermouth

Dry & semi-dry vermouth, quinquina, husk cherry, bergamot, osmanthus



Gin & Juice - 19

Inspired by “Gin & Juice” - Snoop Dogg

Gin, earl gray , grapefruit, strawberry, rhubarb, Campari, yogurt clarified



Rum and Coco Cola - 19

Inspired by “Rum and Coca Cola”-The Andrews Sisters covered by The Barberettes

Rum, pineapple, kola nut, lime, dry riesling, coconut milk clarified & carbonated



Tequila - 19

Inspired by “Tequila” - Champs

Tequila, tomato, bell pepper, pineapple, habanero, corn, lime, egg white



Whiskey Lullaby - 21

Inspired by “Whiskey lullaby” - Alison Krauss and Brad Paisley

Bulleit Rye, Talisker Storm, blood orange, cherry, rooibos, Chinato